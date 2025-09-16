Big rig rollover crash reported in Texas

TERRELL COUNTY, Texas — The Terrell County Sheriff’s Office reported on Tuesday morning that a semi truck rolled over on Highway 90.
Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland stated on a social media post that the rig was off the road and all lanes of traffic were open, but did urge caution when traveling through the area while promising that the semi would be recovered by late morning.
“Please drive with caution in the area and stay safe,” Cleveland wrote. ”
The cause of the rollover and the condition of the driver was not immediately known.
