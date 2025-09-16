TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Big rig rollover crash reported in Texas

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Big rig rollover crash reported in Texas
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Big rig rollover crash reported in Texas
The Terrell County Sheriff's Office reported on Tuesday morning that a semi truck rolled over on Highway 90. (Courtesy Terrell County Sheriff's Office)

TERRELL COUNTY, Texas — The Terrell County Sheriff’s Office reported on Tuesday morning that a semi truck rolled over on Highway 90.

Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland stated on a social media post that the rig was off the road and all lanes of traffic were open, but did urge caution when traveling through the area while promising that the semi would be recovered by late morning.

“Please drive with caution in the area and stay safe,” Cleveland wrote. ”

The cause of the rollover and the condition of the driver was not immediately known.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

Big rig rollover crash reported in Texas

Comment

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE