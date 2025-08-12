One dead at scene of overturned 18-wheeler in Florida

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead after a crash involving an overturned semi truck.
According to local media reports, including WJXT television, emergency crews were on the scene of a crash involving an overturned semi-truck on I-95 South in Nassau County, before State Road 200.
The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed one dead.
According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, multiple vehicles were involved in the crash near mile marker 375, just south of the Yulee weigh station.
