One dead at scene of overturned 18-wheeler in Florida

By Bruce Guthrie

One person is dead after a crash involving an overturned semi truck. (Courtesy of WJXT)

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead after a crash involving an overturned semi truck.

According to local media reports, including WJXT television, emergency crews were on the scene of a crash involving an overturned semi-truck on I-95 South in Nassau County, before State Road 200.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed one dead.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, multiple vehicles were involved in the crash near mile marker 375, just south of the Yulee weigh station.



Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.



