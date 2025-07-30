One dead in crash on Interstate 290

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WGN) – One person has died after a crash on I-290 West in Schaumburg.
According to a report from WGN in Chicago, the Illinois State Police said the crash happened at around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday on I-290 westbound just east of Higgins Road.
WGN reported that a U-Haul van appeared underneath a tractor trailer.
A total of four vehicles were involved and one person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.
ISP said four lanes of traffic were closed as authorities conducted their investigation. All lanes reopened at around 7:30 p.m.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.