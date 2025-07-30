Ohio Trucking Association applauds truck parking initiative

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Trucking Association (OTA) is commending Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for launching an initiative to address the shortage of safe, accessible truck parking across the state.

The initiative was announced Tuesday during a press conference in Warren County. The plan includes the addition of at least 1,400 new commercial truck parking spaces at 33 sites in 19 counties.

A press release from the Ohio Trucking Association says the initiative positions Ohio to lead the nation in state-maintained truck parking capacity.

“The $200 million investment, made possible through Ohio’s biennial transportation budget (HB 54), will more than double the number of truck parking spaces available on ODOT managed properties,” the release stated.

“This initiative addresses a chronic, nationwide issue,” said Thomas A. Balzer, CAE, President and CEO of the Ohio Trucking Association. “A recent survey found that 98% of commercial drivers struggle to find safe parking, with 70% admitting to violating hours-of-service regulations in search of a spot. This puts everyone on the road at risk. We applaud Governor DeWine’s commitment to improving driver safety and freight

mobility in Ohio.”

“As one of the nation’s key freight corridors—with trucks logging 27.5 million miles on Ohio roads in 2023 alone—the state’s trucking infrastructure is essential to both public safety and economic growth,” the release stated.

“Trucking truly is the backbone of our manufacturing-based economy,” said Governor DeWine. “We must have places for commercial drivers to rest safely.”