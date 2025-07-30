Crash involving Freightliner shuts down Indiana toll road

ElKHART COUNTY, Ind. — Troopers from the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post reportedly responded to a personal injury crash between a semi and a pickup truck blocking the right lane of eastbound traffic on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 108 on Wednesday.

According to a report by the Indiana State Police, a preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 4:13 p.m. a white 2019 Freightliner towing a box trailer was exiting the truck lot near mile marker 108. As the Freightliner began to accelerate up to speed in the eastbound lanes, it was struck from behind by a 2023 Chevrolet flatbed pickup carrying a boat and towing an empty boat trailer that was traveling eastbound.

“This crash caused extensive damage to the front of the Chevrolet,” ISP press release states.

Authorities say the driver of the Chevrolet, Michael Maurer, 39 of Burlington, Wisc., was entrapped and had to be extricated. Maurer was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Imd. by Memorial MedFlight with injuries, believed to be serious, but not life-threatening. The driver of the Freightliner, Martel Love, 54 of Taylor, Mich. was transported to Elkhart General Hospital in Elkhart, Ind. by Bristol EMS for complaint of pain. It is believed that the Freightliner did have it’s hazard lights flashing at the time of the crash.

All lanes of the Indiana Toll Road were shut down for Memorial MedFlight to land and transport Maurer, according to the release. All eastbound lanes reopened at approximately 6:20 p.m. after both vehicles were removed.

The ISP says neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be factors in this crash.