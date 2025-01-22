TheTrucker.com
One dead in head-on collision with semi truck in Kansas

By Bruce Guthrie -
One is dead after a head-on collision between a Dodge Rampickup and a semi.
MARION COUNTY, Kan. — Accoreing to a news report, a Kansas man died after a head-on collision Monday afternoon in Marion County.
The man was identified as Kendall Layne Harding, 29, of Lost Springs, Kansas. 
According to Highway Patrol crash logs, the accident was reported at 1 p.m.
Harding was northbound on U.S. 56 in a 2019 Ram 1500 truck. At the same a time, a semi-truck hauling a trailer was heading south on U.S. 56. Harding crossed into the southbound lanes and struck the semi head-on, according to the crash report. Harding died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the semi, a 36-year-old man from Garnett, was not injured.

 

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

