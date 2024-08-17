One dead in Georgia rear-end crash involving semi truck

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. —One person has died as a result of vehicle crash on I-20 in west Georgia on Friday.

According to the Georgia State Police, at 11:38 a.m., GSP responded to three-vehicle crash near mile marker 19 in Carroll County.

GSP states that a KIA and a tractor-trailer were both stopped on interstate going in the westbound direction. Both were in the left lane when a Lincoln Navigator, also traveling westbound in the left lane struck the rear of the Kia.

GSP says the impact caused both the KIA and Navigator to strike the rear of the tractor-trailer. The driver of the Kia was pronounced deceased at Tanner-Villa Rica hospital.

The driver of the Navigator was also transported to Tanner-Villa Rica with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the KIA was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol Troop D Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.”