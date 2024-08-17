One trucker injured after colliding with another in Kansas

LYON COUNTY, Kan. — According to multiple media reports in Kansas, a two-vehicle accident involving a pair of big rigs on West Highway 50 resulted in minor injuries for one of the rigs’ driver on Thursday evening citing a Lyon County Sheriff’s Office report.
Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were dispatched to the intersection of Road G and West Highway 50 at 6:59 p.m. on Aug. 15.
When authorities arrived 77-year-old Ramon Zook, of Florence, Kansas was found to have rear-ended another tractor-trailer driven by 51-year-old Hua Liu, of Atlanta, Georgia. Both vehicles were traveling westbound on Highway 50 at the time of the collision.
Authorities say Zook was transported to Newman Regional Hospital for treatment. Liu was evaluated at the scene and released without any reported injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.