TheTrucker.com
The Nation

One trucker injured after colliding with another in Kansas

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   One trucker injured after colliding with another in Kansas
Reading Time: < 1 minute
One trucker injured after colliding with another in Kansas
a two-vehicle accident involving a pair of big rigs on West Highway 50 resulted in minor injuries for one of the rigs’ driver on Thursday evening

LYON COUNTY, Kan. — According to multiple media reports in Kansas, a two-vehicle accident involving a pair of big rigs on West Highway 50 resulted in minor injuries for one of the rigs’ driver on Thursday evening citing a Lyon County Sheriff’s Office report.

Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were dispatched to the intersection of Road G and West Highway 50 at 6:59 p.m. on Aug. 15.

When authorities arrived 77-year-old Ramon Zook, of Florence, Kansas was found to have rear-ended another tractor-trailer driven by 51-year-old Hua Liu, of Atlanta, Georgia. Both vehicles were traveling westbound on Highway 50 at the time of the collision.

Authorities say Zook was transported to Newman Regional Hospital for treatment. Liu was evaluated at the scene and released without any reported injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE