One dead in Tennessee crash involving semi and Porsche

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A television station says the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirmed one person is dead and two are injured after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Sullivan County.
According to a crash report from the THP, WJHL reported that the crash took place at 4:45 p.m. on Friday when a Porsche Taycan was traveling northbound on Highway 75 in the left lane as a tractor-trailer was driving in the southbound lane.
The Porsche was reportedly traveling at a “high rate of speed,” and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The report said the Porsche then crossed over the center lane and struck the semi-truck.
The THP said the driver of the Porsche, identified as Hunter Morrow, 51, of Tennessee, died in the crash.
A passenger in the Porsche and the driver of the semi-truck were also injured, the report said.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.