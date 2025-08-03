One dead in Tennessee crash involving semi and Porsche

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A television station says the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirmed one person is dead and two are injured after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Sullivan County.

According to a crash report from the THP, WJHL reported that the crash took place at 4:45 p.m. on Friday when a Porsche Taycan was traveling northbound on Highway 75 in the left lane as a tractor-trailer was driving in the southbound lane.

The Porsche was reportedly traveling at a “high rate of speed,” and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The report said the Porsche then crossed over the center lane and struck the semi-truck.

The THP said the driver of the Porsche, identified as Hunter Morrow, 51, of Tennessee, died in the crash.

A passenger in the Porsche and the driver of the semi-truck were also injured, the report said.