Semi carrying bananas overturns in Ohio

ACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Traffic on an Ohio highway was bananas on Saturday night.
According to a report from WSAZ, part of US Route 35 was closed after a commercial tractor trailer rolled over Saturday night.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the driver of the semi-truck failed to slow down before entering a curve near Sour Run Road in Jackson Township and drove off the right side of the road before overturning into a ditch.
The trailer contained a full load of bananas, most of which spilled onto the ground and have to be transferred by hand to pallets by recovery crews.
The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. and cleanup had entered its 10th hour as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Injury reports were not available.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.