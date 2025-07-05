One dead in Wisconsin crash involving semi truck

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. – One person is dead after a crash in Walworth County on Thursday

Authorities say the crash involved two vehicles near Highway 14 and County Highway K around 4 p.m.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, the initial investigation shows the driver of the SUV was eastbound on Highway 14 and attempting to make a left turn onto northbound CTH K when the crash occurred. The semi-truck was westbound on Highway 14.

Authorites say the SUV turned left in front of the semi-truck at the intersection. A news release says the driver of the semi-truck was unable to avoid the crash and collided with the SUV.

Neither vehicle involved in the crash had a stop sign at this intersection.

The driver of the SUV was not wearing a safety belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck was transported to the hospital. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV has been identified as a 47-year-old man.