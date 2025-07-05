TheTrucker.com
One dead in Wisconsin crash involving semi truck

By Bruce Guthrie -
One person is dead after a crash in Walworth County on Thursday.

Authorities say the crash involved two vehicles near Highway 14 and County Highway K around 4 p.m. 

According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, the initial investigation shows the driver of the SUV was eastbound on Highway 14 and attempting to make a left turn onto northbound CTH K when the crash occurred. The semi-truck was westbound on Highway 14. 

Authorites say the SUV turned left in front of the semi-truck at the intersection. A news release says the driver of the semi-truck was unable to avoid the crash and collided with the SUV.

Neither vehicle involved in the crash had a stop sign at this intersection. 

The driver of the SUV was not wearing a safety belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle during the crash. 

The driver of the semi-truck was transported to the hospital. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV has been identified as a 47-year-old man.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

