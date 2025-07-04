TheTrucker.com
Big rig crash spills mozzarella cheese on I-80 in Pennsylvania

By Bruce Guthrie -
Mozzarella cheese was spilled along I-80 in Pennsylvania after a tractor-trailer collision. (Courtesy of WTAJ)

CENTRE COUNTY, Penn. — Traffic along Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania was disrupted on Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer spilled mozzarella cheese along the highway, according to a report from WTAJ in Altoona, Penn.

Snow Shoe Fire Company posted that I-80 Eastbound was down to one lane as they worked at the 145.6 mile marker.

Crews were reportedly called at 5:03 a.m. after Pennsylvania State Police responded to a crash involving three tractor-trailers. Snow Shoe Fire said there was a 200-yard debris field, and shredded mozzarella cheese was scattered along the highway.

One of the other trucks involved was carrying hand wipes. They added that no injuries were reported, nor was hazmat needed.

PennDOT arrived at the scene to take over.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

