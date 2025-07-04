Former motor carrier owner indicted on conspiracy and fraud charges

A former motor carrier owner has been indicted on a host of fraud charges.
According to a release from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Shaquan Jelks, a former motor carrier owner, was indicted on June 12 for conspiracy to defraud the United States, wire fraud, falsification of records in a Federal investigation, and witness tampering.
The indictment against Jelks alleges that he repeatedly lied to and obstructed the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) during an investigation into the death of one of his drivers in February 2022. The release states that Jelks managed and controlled multiple commercial trucking companies after being ordered not to do so by a Federal court. The indictment also alleges that Jelks relied on fraud to finance his illegal trucking companies by diverting money obtained fraudulently from the Paycheck Protection Program to his trucking companies. In addition, he attempted to intimidate a witness of the investigation.
DOT-OIG is conducting this investigation with assistance from FBI and FMCSA.
