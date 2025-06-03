TheTrucker.com
One man is dead after crashing into rear of semi truck in Michigan

By Bruce Guthrie -
The driver of a van was killed after crashing into the rear of a semi in Michigan. (Courtesy of Fox 2 Detroit)

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One person was killed in Michigan Township after a driver of a white Chevy van crashed into the back of a semi truck, according to local police.

Cops shut down M-53 in northern Macomb County after the crash killed 49-year-old Michelle Castanos from Bruce Township, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies.

The crash happened at 32 Mile in Washington Township.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

