One man is dead after crashing into rear of semi truck in Michigan

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One person was killed in Michigan Township after a driver of a white Chevy van crashed into the back of a semi truck, according to local police.
Cops shut down M-53 in northern Macomb County after the crash killed 49-year-old Michelle Castanos from Bruce Township, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies.
The crash happened at 32 Mile in Washington Township.
The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.
