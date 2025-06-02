Ziglar takes Best of Show honors at SuperRigs 2025

ATLANTA — The 43rd Annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition concluded Saturday, May 31, with afternoon awards ceremony crowning a winner and two runners-up in the Best In Show category.

Kenny Ziglar II was the big winner, earning the coveted title of Best of Show, along with $10,000. The native of Rawlins, Wyoming, captured Best of Show honors with his 2007 Peterbilt 379, nicknamed “Scrapin By.” In addition, the truck won second place in the Best Lights category.

Raiko Graveran of Orlando, Florida, was the first runner-up for Best of Show with a 1995 Freightliner FLD-120; he took home a $4,000 prize. Second runner-up was Buck Crombie of Checotah, Oklahoma, with a 1989 Peterbilt 379; this truck also won first place in the Best Theme category. Crombie took home $2,000 from Shell Rotella.

The awards ceremony capped off the annual beauty contest which was held at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Thursday-Saturday, May 29-31.

Each year, the Shell Rotella SuperRigs truck beauty contest showcases actively working trucks from across the U.S. and Canada. Competitors vie for more than $25,000 in cash and prizes. All winners also received MyMilesMatter reward miles from the Shell Rotella loyalty program. In addition, drivers were selected to have their trucks featured in the 2026 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar, and one driver was chosen for a place on the back of the calendar. Calendar winners will be announced later this year.

Additional first-place winners include:

Tractor/Trailer: Brandon Jack of Bonham, Texas, with a 2023 Peterbilt 389

Tractor: David Dyck of Winnipeg, North Dakota, with a 2013 Peterbilt 388

Classic: Todd Scruggs of Magnolia, Arkansas, with a 1982 Peterbilt 359; this truck also won the Steve Sturgess Best Theme Award.

People’s Choice Award

Tarik Al-Amin II of Crete, Illinois, won the People’s Choice Award for his 2023 Kenworth W900L. This winner was selected virtually, with voting taking place online. For every People’s Choice vote cast this year, Shell Rotella donated $1 to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund.

Other winners include:

Show Truck

1st Place: Kevin Johnson of Owensville, Indiana, with a 2024 Peterbilt 389; $1,500 from Shell Rotella

2nd Place: John Dunnigan of Bloomsdale, Missouri, with a 1985 Peterbilt 359; $1,000 from Shell Rotella

3rd Place: Adam Kimball of Cumming, Georgia, with a 1990 Peterbilt 379; $750 from Shell Rotella

Classic Division

1st Place: Todd Scruggs of Magnolia, Arkansas, with a 1982 Peterbilt 359; $1,500 from Shell Rotella

2nd Place: Zachary Held of Ball Ground, Georgia, with a 2005 Peterbilt 379; $1,000 from Shell Rotella

3rd Place: David McKinney of Lexington, Alabama, with a 1986 Peterbilt 359; $750 from Shell Rotella

Specialized Working Truck

1st Place: Kevin Hunter of Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, with a 2024 Kenworth W900L; $1,500 from Shell Rotella

2nd Place: Joe Eldridge of Forestburg, Texas, with a 2024 Peterbilt 389X; $1,000 from Shell Rotella

3rd Place: Ingrid Brown of Proctor, Arkansas, with a 2025 Peterbilt 589; $750 from Shell Rotella

Tractor

1st Place: David Dyck of Winnipeg, North Dakota, with a 2013 Peterbilt 388; $1,500 from Shell Rotella

2nd Place: Jerad Mullinnix of Milton, Florida, with a 2023 Peterbilt 389; $1,000 from Shell Rotella

3rd Place: Lee Nurse of Conyers, Georgia, with a 2023 Peterbilt 389; $750 from Shell Rotella

Tractor/Trailer

1st Place: Brandon Jack of Bonham, Texas, with a 2023 Peterbilt 389; $1,500 from Shell Rotella

2nd Place: Benjamin Yoder of Hicksville, Ohio, with a 2013 Peterbilt 389; $1,000 from Shell Rotella

3rd Place: Douglas Prier of Dyersville, Iowa, with a 2022 Kenworth W900L; $750 from Shell Rotella