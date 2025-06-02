NHTSA recalls Western Star trucks for faulty battery connection

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration has issued a recall for certain models of Western Star trucks due to an incorrectly installed battery connection may cause fire.

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) is recalling certain 2020-2026 Western Star 49X and 2021-2026 Western Star 47X vehicles. A stud connecting the battery to the starter at the frame rail may have been incorrectly installed, which can cause a short circuit.

“If the positive junction point stud was installed incorrectly this can result in a short circuit increasing the

risk of a thermal event or vehicle fire,” the recall description states. “Drivers may experience a slow or no crank when starting their vehicle. Driver may visually observe corrosion present around the stud and/or cable lug.”

According to the recall report, between March 2023 – March 2024, DTNA received five reports of corrosion at the battery jump stud received from units domiciled in the US and Canada.

In December 2023, DTNA was notified of a fire located at the junction stud, according to the report. An additional report of melted cables at the junction stud was received in February 2024. In early March 2024, DTNA received two reports of incorrect cable lug orientation.

“Based on this activity, DTNA initiated an investigation of the incidents reported in corrosive regions of the US and Canada,” the report stated. “In August 2024, an analysis of the topic concluded that a field action was not warranted at that time due to a low rate of frequency in conjunction with sufficient detectability of the condition, including during a pre or post trip inspection. DTNA presented this topic to NHTSA (between May – September 2024) as part of its ongoing, regular meetings with the agency.”

Subsequently, between February – March 2025, DTNA stated it received several additional field reports across the North American market of localized fires and/or melted/burnt studs. This prompted DTNA to renew its investigation, including by conducting an analysis of the configurations of the junction point stud, reviewing installation diagrams, the manufacturing processes at various assembly facilities and an analysis of warranty claims / past reported events. Following this review, an increased number of thermal events was identified with units built at certain manufacturing facilities, ranging from melted or burnt components to isolated vehicle fires.

“Based on this information, on May 12, 2025, DTNA decided to conduct a recall to address this issue for the units in the affected markets,” the report stated. “DTNA is aware of approximately 36 potentially related warranty claims and 15 potentially related field reports (dated between March 2023 through March 2025) There have been no reports of death or injury related to this issue.”

The remedy is currently under development.

The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 1-800-547-0712. DTNA’s number for this recall is F1020.

A short circuit increases the risk of a fire.