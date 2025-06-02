TheTrucker.com
Single truck rollover blocks traffic on Highway 60 in Missouri

By Bruce Guthrie -
A single truck rollover accident blocked Highway 60 on Monday morning. (COURTESY KWOC)

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol and KWOC radio station in Poplar Bluff, Mo. reported on Monday morning that a single vehicle crash had blocked lanes of Highway 60 near Puxico.

In an update later Monday morning, KWOC cited the MSHP saying the crash involved a big rig and that all lanes were re-opened.

No details of the crash has been released, but authorities did say that there were no injuries.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

