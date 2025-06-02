Single truck rollover blocks traffic on Highway 60 in Missouri

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol and KWOC radio station in Poplar Bluff, Mo. reported on Monday morning that a single vehicle crash had blocked lanes of Highway 60 near Puxico.
In an update later Monday morning, KWOC cited the MSHP saying the crash involved a big rig and that all lanes were re-opened.
No details of the crash has been released, but authorities did say that there were no injuries.
