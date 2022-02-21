Operation Southern Shield set for Arizona highways next week

PHOENIX — A major commercial vehicle enforcement detail will take place in Arizona this week.
Operation Southern Shield 2022 will be held from Tuesday, Feb. 22, to Friday, Feb. 25, on Interstate 10 from Phoenix to the New Mexico state line and on Interstate 19 to the international border.
This major enforcement detail will be led by the newly formed Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Task Force, which is comprised of AZDPS Commercial Vehicle Enforcement troopers and Arizona Department of Transportation Enforcement and Compliance Division officers.
During this detail, CVETF troopers and officers will work with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Marana Police Department, Oro Valley Police Department and Tucson Police Department.
The focus of this operation is to target hazardous driving violations, conduct commercial motor vehicle inspections and educate drivers on safe and compliant operation in an effort to reduce crashes involving commercial motor vehicles.
Non-commercial vehicles that operate unsafely around CMVs will also be stopped.
