Oregon to fine drivers nearly $900 for tire chain violations

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Legislature has approved hiking the fine for trucks who don’t use tire chains when required during winter weather.

According to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ORDOT), the fine will be $880 beginning Sept. 25.

“Prepare for slippery weather travel now,” the news release said. “Oregon law requires all commercial vehicles to carry chains whenever road conditions might require their use during your trip and signs are posted.”

The law also requires vehicles to chain up when signs note that conditions ahead require them.

“Start carrying chains before the weather takes you by surprise,” the news release stated.

The estimated cost of delays caused by trucks failing to follow Oregon chain laws is more than $8 million a year to the motor carrier industry and other highway users, according to ORDOT.

Many other states carry similar chain law fines, but fines vary widely.

In Colorado, drivers who do not follow chain laws will receive a $500 fine plus a surcharge of $79. If a truck is blocking the highway, the fine increases to $1,000 plus a $157 surcharge.

In Connecticut, violations will start with a warning, but all subsequent offenses will result in a fine not more than $200.

Montana’s fine for not abiding by chain laws is just $25.