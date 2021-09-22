Daimler issues major recall for Freightliner Cascadia models

PORTLAND — Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) has issued a recall for more than 105,000 2019-21 Freightliner Classic Cascadia and Freightliner Cascadia trucks for insufficiently tightened drag link taper joints, according to a news release from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA).

If these joints come loose, drivers could lose all steering control, the news release said. Owner-operators are urged to call the NHTSA at 888-327-4236 or visit www.nhtsa.gov for more information. Calls may also be made to DTNA at 800-547-0712.