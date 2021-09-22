TheTrucker.com
Equipment & Tech

Daimler issues major recall for Freightliner Cascadia models

By The Trucker News Staff -
Daimler issues major recall for Freightliner Cascadia models
Daimler Trucks North America has issued a steering-related recall for Freightliner Classic Cascadia and Freightliner Cascadia trucks. (Courtesy: DTNA)

PORTLAND — Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) has issued a recall for more than 105,000 2019-21 Freightliner Classic Cascadia and Freightliner Cascadia trucks for insufficiently tightened drag link taper joints, according to a news release from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA).

MythReality eBook Ads 300x250 1

If these joints come loose, drivers could lose all steering control, the news release said. Owner-operators are urged to call the NHTSA at 888-327-4236 or visit www.nhtsa.gov for more information. Calls may also be made to DTNA at 800-547-0712.

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE