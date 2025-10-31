Oregon State Police looking for witnesses of highway fatality

MARION COUNTY, Ore. – A pedestrian is dead as a result of hit-and-run incident and Oregon State Police (OSP) investigators are asking the public for information.

The fatal pedestrian crash occurred in the early morning hours of October 30, 2025, in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near milepost 256 in Marion County, according to an OSP release.

Police say at approximately 5:40 a.m., it began receiving reports of an individual in the roadway on I-5 near the Center Street Overpass in Salem. Responding troopers located a deceased male near the side of the road and believe the individual may have been struck by the side mirror of an unknown type of oversized vehicle.

Security camera video from nearby businesses shows the man in the area at approximately 4:30 a.m. The victim is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighing around 300 pounds, and wearing a purple sweatshirt and light gray sweatpants.

The person’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone who may have seen the individual in the area between 4:30 and 5:40 a.m., or who has dash cam footage, is asked to contact OSP’s Northern Command Center dispatch at 800-442-0776 or by calling *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone. Please reference case number SP25-451759.