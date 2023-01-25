Oregon Transportation Commission accepts tolling amendment for highway plan

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Transportation Commission adopted the Oregon Highway Plan amendment on tolling, known as “Goal 6: Tolling and Congestion Pricing,” on Jan.12.

The adopted policy amendment changes “Goal 6: Tolling,” which is now called “Goal 6: Tolling and Congestion Pricing,” according to a news release.

“The amendment aims to modernize the state’s pricing and tolling policy. It defines terms and offers guidance for the use of revenue and setting rates. The amendment will not set rates,” the news release states. “The amendment also aids the Oregon Transportation Commission with decision-making.”

There are 16 policies in the amendment, each with actions to guide implementing the policy.

“The amendment is not about whether or not the state should toll roads and instead provides guidance for doing so as the Oregon Department of Transportation implements tolling as a method of congestion management and revenue generation,” according to the news release.

The Oregon Highway Plan is the state’s primary highway guide, establishing a 20-year vision and strategic framework for Oregon’s road system. The commission approved the current plan in 1999 and modified it numerous times, including in 2012 to add the original section on tolling.

Commissioners received a presentation on the amendment process, a summary of comments received, and revisions completed since the process began in spring 2022.

The policy text is available at: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/Planning/Pages/Oregon-Highway-Plan-Update.aspx