Outwest Express, American One Source agree to settle sex discrimination charge

ST. LOUIS — Outwest Express, a transportation services company, and American One Source, a professional employer organization that provides human resource services, have agreed to pay $90,000 to voluntarily resolve a sex discrimination and retaliation charge filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

Both companies are based in El Paso, Texas.

The agreement “resolves a charge of discrimination filed with the EEOC alleging that a female recruiter was fired immediately after she complained that her boss treated her differently from male employees because of her sex,” according to an EEOC news release issued on Nov. 22.

The recruiter, who wasn’t named in the news release, was hired by American One Source and worked at Outwest Express’s Kansas City, Missouri, terminal recruiting and training new truck drivers, the news release stated.

“She alleged that during her three months of employment, her boss repeatedly cursed at and ridiculed her, but that he did not treat male employees in a similarly demeaning manner,” according to the news release. “She alleged that when she complained to human resources about the treatment, she was fired the next morning.”

The EEOC investigated and determined the companies’ alleged conduct violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on sex and retaliation for complaining about discrimination. Outwest Express and American One Source deny the recruiter’s allegations.

“We are glad to resolve this matter through voluntary compliance, which benefits the recruiter, the companies, and the public interest,” said David Davis, acting director of the EEOC’s St. Louis District. “Outwest Express and American One Source have agreed to provide appropriate relief and improve their workplace policies and procedures to prevent future harassment and retaliation.”

In addition to providing monetary relief for the recruiter, Outwest Express and American One Source will train their supervisors and employees and report to the EEOC for three years, according to the news release.