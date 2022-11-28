TheTrucker.com
Higgins named senior legal VP for Volvo, Mack trucks

Higgins named senior legal VP for Volvo, Mack trucks
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greg Higgins has been named the senior vice president of legal and compliance, general counsel and secretary for Volvo Trucks North America and Mack Trucks.

According to a news release, Higgins joined the company in 2012 and has served since 2015 as senior council.

Before joining the Volvo Group, Higgins spent 12 years as a member and partner at Nexsen Pruet PLLC in Greensboro.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and a juris doctor degree from the Wake Forest University School of Law.

Higgins will continue to be based in Greensboro, the news release stated.

He succeeds Therence Pickett, who is retiring from the company.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

