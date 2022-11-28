Higgins named senior legal VP for Volvo, Mack trucks

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greg Higgins has been named the senior vice president of legal and compliance, general counsel and secretary for Volvo Trucks North America and Mack Trucks.

According to a news release, Higgins joined the company in 2012 and has served since 2015 as senior council.

Before joining the Volvo Group, Higgins spent 12 years as a member and partner at Nexsen Pruet PLLC in Greensboro.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and a juris doctor degree from the Wake Forest University School of Law.

Higgins will continue to be based in Greensboro, the news release stated.

He succeeds Therence Pickett, who is retiring from the company.