Overnight closures planned for Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge between New York, Ontario

Ogdensburg Prescott International Bridge
OTTOWA, Ontario — Effective Sunday, June 6, the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority will be closing the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge linking Ogdensburg, New York, and Johnstown, Ontario, to all traffic from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. every Sunday to Thursday, reopening for the weekend at 6 a.m. each Friday. These closures, which are expected to last until Oct. 16, are due to construction by the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority on the United States span of the bridge.

Because of these scheduled closures, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is recommending commercial drivers and travelers entering or exiting Canada use either the Thousand Islands Bridge or the Seaway International Bridge.

The CBSA port of entry at Prescott will remain open with minimal staffing for administrative and security purposes and to ensure a CBSA presence in the event of any unforeseen emergency.

There will be no overnight closures on the following days:

  • Canada Day: Thursday, July 1;
  • Independence Day: Monday, July 5;
  • Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 6; and
  • Columbus Day (U.S.)/Thanksgiving Day (Canada): Monday, Oct. 11.

Travelers are encouraged to manage their crossing by checking border wait times using the CanBorderApp and to cross at the least busy port of entry in the area. While the CBSA will not compromise safety and security, every effort will be made to minimize processing times.

For the latest information on the closures, visit the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority website.

