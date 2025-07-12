Overturned big rig disrupts Friday traffic in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Friday traffic in Nashville was snarled for hours after a crash occurred involving an overturned big rig.
The crash happened on I-40 West near Spence Lane in Nashville, according to a social media post from the Metro Nashville Police Department announcing that the roadway would “be closed for some time, after a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer.”
Traffic was being diverted off the interstate at Spence Lane. Authorities say that the truck was traveling eastbound when it crossed the center median and broke through the guardrail. The truck was hauling batteries and the driver received non-life-threatening injuries.
