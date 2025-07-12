TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Overturned big rig disrupts Friday traffic in Nashville

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Overturned big rig disrupts Friday traffic in Nashville
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Overturned big rig disrupts Friday traffic in Nashville
Friday traffic in Nashville was snarled for hours after a crash occurred involving an overturned big rig. (Courtesy MNPD)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Friday traffic in Nashville was snarled for hours after a crash occurred involving an overturned big rig.

The crash happened on I-40 West near Spence Lane in Nashville, according to a social media post from the Metro Nashville Police Department announcing that the roadway would “be closed for some time, after a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer.”

Traffic was being diverted off the interstate at Spence Lane. Authorities say that the truck was traveling eastbound when it crossed the center median and broke through the guardrail. The truck was hauling batteries and the driver received non-life-threatening injuries.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE