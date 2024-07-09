TheTrucker.com
Overturned truck spills milk on Ohio highway

By Bruce Guthrie
According to multiple news reports, a portion of US 30 in Ohio was closed near state Route 60 in Ashland County due to an overnight crash involving a semi that was hauling milk.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol stated that the semi traveled off the roadway to the left prior to overturning in the median.

Authorities have labeled the incident as a “serious injury” crash. Details of the driver’s injuries were not provided.

“Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash,” according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

US 30 was closed for some time as crews worked to clear the scene of the crash.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

