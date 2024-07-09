Overturned truck spills milk on Ohio highway

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — According to multiple news reports, a portion of US 30 in Ohio was closed near state Route 60 in Ashland County due to an overnight crash involving a semi that was hauling milk.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol stated that the semi traveled off the roadway to the left prior to overturning in the median.
Authorities have labeled the incident as a “serious injury” crash. Details of the driver’s injuries were not provided.
“Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash,” according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
US 30 was closed for some time as crews worked to clear the scene of the crash.
