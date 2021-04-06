Parking-only rest area to reopen on Interstate 35 in Iowa

AMES, Iowa — Truck drivers passing through Iowa will soon have a few more parking spaces to rest for the night. The parking-only rest area on southbound Interstate 35 in Warren County near Saint Charles is set to reopen Tuesday, April 13, at 9 a.m.
The rest area, mostly used by commercial drivers, has been closed since November 2020, due to safety concerns of larger vehicles navigating the sloped entrance and exits to the area. Because the ramp from the rest area to I-35 is on an incline, large vehicles often have trouble getting traction to merge onto I-35 during winter weather, causing a dangerous situation on the roadway.