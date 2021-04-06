Parking-only rest area to reopen on Interstate 35 in Iowa

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
135
Trucks at Rest Area
Truck drivers often rely on public rest areas to park. In Iowa, there are a total of 7,180 parking spaces, according to the Jason’s Law survey conducted by the Federal Highway Administration.

AMES, Iowa — Truck drivers passing through Iowa will soon have a few more parking spaces to rest for the night. The parking-only rest area on southbound Interstate 35 in Warren County near Saint Charles is set to reopen Tuesday, April 13, at 9 a.m.

OTR Capital

The rest area, mostly used by commercial drivers, has been closed since November 2020, due to safety concerns of larger vehicles navigating the sloped entrance and exits to the area. Because the ramp from the rest area to I-35 is on an incline, large vehicles often have trouble getting traction to merge onto I-35 during winter weather, causing a dangerous situation on the roadway.

Previous articleGroup sues Oregon DOT over planned I-5 expansion in Portland
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR