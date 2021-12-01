TheTrucker.com
Passenger car destroyed under semi

By The Trucker News Staff -
This still image from a video shows a passenger vehicle traveling sideways underneath a semi-trailer on a Chicago freeway. (Courtesy: WGN)

COOK COUNTY, Ill. – There were no serious injuries reported Tuesday after a passenger car became wedged underneath a semi-trailer on the Tri-State Tollway just outside of Chicago.

Police responded to the incident just after 11:40 a.m. near mile marker 30 on Interstate 294. No further details about the incident were provided. A passing motorist captured this video, however.

