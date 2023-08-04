TheTrucker.com
Pennsylvania dump truck driver allegedly kills mechanic over repair bill

By The Trucker News Staff -
Michael Albert, 60, of Scranton, Pa., shown here in a booking photo, is facing murder charges after police say he intentionally ran over a mechanic. (Courtesy; Schuylkill County Jail)

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A dump truck driver is facing murder charges after authorities say he drove his truck over a mechanic during a repair payment dispute.

Michael Albert, 60, of Scranton, Pennsylvania, is being charged with third degree murder, aggravated assault, homicide by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person and theft of services. He is being held without bail at a jail in Schuylkill County.

Police said the incident that killed Mark T. Boyle, 35, happened on Aug. 2

According to court documents, the dispute began after Albert refused to pay for repairs that Boyle had made to his truck. Albert was told that he couldn’t take possession of the rig until the bill was paid in full.

When Albert tried to drive away, Boyle ran in front of the truck to stop him. Authorities said that Boyle’s wife observed Albert swerve to hit Boyle.

Boyle’s wife told investigators that she heard Albert exclaim, “I told you not to try and stop me, I told you I was going to run him over.”

Albert told police he wanted Boyle to give him a discount because the repairs took longer than he wanted.

The Trucker News Staff

