Pennsylvania third-Party CDL examiner pleads guilty to wire fraud

PHILEDELPHIA — A former Pennsylvania third-party commercial driver’s license examiner pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Jan. 31, 2021.
Roberto Correas pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania to 12 counts of wire fraud.
In November 2021, Correas, a former third-party CDL examiner, was charged.
The investigation revealed that between February and March 2018, Correas provided pre-signed CDL skills examination score sheets to a co-conspirator, who completed the sheets with passing scores to fraudulently qualify individuals who did not actually take the CDL test.
In addition, between September and October 2018, Correas conducted CDL skills examinations on a company’s behalf. Correas charged applicants $275 each but kept the money instead of submitting it to the company.
DOT-OIG is conducting this investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, assisted by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Pennsylvania State Police and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.