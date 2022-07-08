Pennsylvania third-party CDL examiner sentenced for wire fraud

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to a brief period of imprisonment and fines after pleading guilty to wire fraud in connection to a fraudulent commercial driver’s license scheme.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General, in November 2021, Roberto Correas, a former third-party CDL examiner, was charged after an investigation revealed his role in a scheme to fraudulently qualify people for CDLs.

An investigation revealed that between February and March 2018, Correas provided pre-signed CDL skills examination score sheets to a co-conspirator, who completed the sheets with passing scores to fraudulently qualify individuals who did not actually take the CDL test.

In addition, between September and October 2018, Correas conducted CDL skills examinations on a company’s behalf, the news release stated.

Correas charged applicants $275 each but kept the money instead of submitting it to the company.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania sentenced Roberto Correas on June 16 to 15 days of imprisonment, 24 months of supervised release, a $10,000 fine, $4,950 in restitution, a $1,200 special assessment and 80 hours of community service.