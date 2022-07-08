TheTrucker.com
New Hampshire State Police place 8 CMVs out of service during safety violation event

By The Trucker News Staff -
The New Hampshire State Police's (NHSP) Troop G recently held a statewide commercial motor vehicle traffic enforcement event during which 60 CMVs were pulled over. (Courtesy: NHSP)

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police’s (NHSP) Troop G recently cracked down on unsafe drivers operating commercial motor vehicles.

The statewide CMV event saw 60 CMVs pulled over.

According to a Facebook post from the NHSP, 91 violations were identified during the June 29 event, and eight trucks were placed out of service for equipment violations. Three trucks were placed out of service for hours-of-service violations.

“Troopers worked collaboratively in specific areas of interstates and secondary roadways that support heavy commercial vehicle traffic,” the post stated. “Targeted locations have been identified as high crash volume areas due to a variety of factors, to include, volume of traffic, congestion, and risky driving behavior. Driver behavior accounts as the principle factor in approximately 79% of crashes involving commercial motor vehicles.”

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

