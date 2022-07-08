New Hampshire State Police place 8 CMVs out of service during safety violation event

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police’s (NHSP) Troop G recently cracked down on unsafe drivers operating commercial motor vehicles.
The statewide CMV event saw 60 CMVs pulled over.
According to a Facebook post from the NHSP, 91 violations were identified during the June 29 event, and eight trucks were placed out of service for equipment violations. Three trucks were placed out of service for hours-of-service violations.
“Troopers worked collaboratively in specific areas of interstates and secondary roadways that support heavy commercial vehicle traffic,” the post stated. “Targeted locations have been identified as high crash volume areas due to a variety of factors, to include, volume of traffic, congestion, and risky driving behavior. Driver behavior accounts as the principle factor in approximately 79% of crashes involving commercial motor vehicles.”
