OneStepGPS to Integrate with Trucker Tools

RESTON, Va. — Trucker Tools has secured an agreement with OneStepGPS to receive real-time location data from One Step’s truck-installed GPS tracking devices into the Trucker Tools visibility platform.

OneStep’s GPS-based tracking technology is utilized by more than 12,000 companies.

The unit plugs into the truck’s on-board diagnostic port or can be directly wired into its Electronic Logging Device (ELD) system.

“Once activated, the OneStep unit transmits a rich data set with location updates every two to 60 seconds while the vehicle is in motion,” a news release stated. “OneStep’s technology has been adopted by commercial for-hire truckload and LTL trucking fleets, parcel and last-mile carriers and private fleet operators of all sizes.”

OneStepGPS is the most recent ELD and telematics technology provider to integrate with Trucker Tools for the provision of ELD-based truck location information, noted Kary Jablonski, Trucker Tools chief executive. More than 75 ELD providers are now on the platform, she added.

“Now more than ever brokers and beneficial cargo owners need timely, accurate and complete shipment visibility information in order to effectively manage supply chain operations,” Jablonski said. “OneStepGPS becomes one more valuable resource that adds to the richness of our visibility platform and ensures that users are receiving the most up to date information on their cargoes.”

“This is a highly cost-effective solution that helps truckers respond efficiently to shipper demand for timely, accurate and complete shipment enroute visibility data,” Adam Ben Jacob, chief executive for OneStepGPS, said. “It’s a plug and play experience. Simply plug the device into an ELD diagnostic port, download our app, set up an account and you are good to go.”

Trucker Tools’ Jablonski stressed as well that ELD data access is permission-based with the truck owner/operator controlling access to their devices. Once permission is granted and the integration is activated, in-transit data from the ELD is transmitted into the Trucker Tools platform, where it’s accessible through the Trucker Tools Smart Capacity app on a smartphone, tablet, or desktop computer. Only permission-based data is accessed, no other ELD data outside of location updates is shared.

“Truckers also have a choice,” Jablonski said. “They can automate tracking through the Trucker Tools mobile driver app or the OneStepGPS device. The benefits to both brokers and truckers are more efficient operation, less wasted time from manual work to track shipments, and better carrier engagement.”

The Trucker Tools mobile app is available for both Android- and Apple-powered smartphones and is provided free of charge to independent truckers and small fleets.