Trucker helps save Indiana woman from burning Jeep

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is alive thanks to her rescue by a truck driver and another good Samaritan.

Indiana State Police said that Jasmine Meagher of Indianapolis drove her silver Jeep off Interstate 74 in the early morning hours of July 7. She then struck the cable barrier in the median, after which her vehicle caught on fire near the 96-mile marker.

Luckily, at least two people witnessed the crash and stopped to help, one of them a truck driver from Maryland. Investigators said the one of the men, Craig Gay, entered the vehicle through the passenger door while it was on fire, cut the seatbelt off Meagher and pulled her to safety.

The truck driver, who was not named in the report, used a fire extinguisher to hold back the flames as Gay pulled Meagher out.

Both men assisted Meagher until first responders arrived. Gay was treated at the scene by paramedics.

“If it wasn’t for these two men, we could be investigating a fatal crash this morning, their heroic actions and selfless response saved a life,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Jon Caddell said.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused Meagher to drive off the road and strike the cable barrier. She was conscious and alert when she was transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.