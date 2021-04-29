Pennsylvania trucker who collected over $80,000 in disability benefits pleads guilty to fraud

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
133
Benefit Fraud
A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, Social Security Fraud and making false statements. Peter Albanese allegedly falsely claimed disability, collecting more than $80,000 in benefits, while concealing work and income as a commercial driver.

WASHINGTON — Peter Albanese on April 15 pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania to wire fraud, Social Security fraud and making false statements, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Office of Inspector General (DOT-OIG). Albanese was previously indicted Dec. 1, 2020.

The Dec. 1 indictment alleged that Albanese defrauded the Social Security Administration (SSA) by falsely claiming a disability. From 2017 through October 2020, Albanese collected more than $80,000 in Social Security disability benefits while concealing work and income as a commercial motor vehicle driver. The indictment further alleges that Albanese presented a fraudulent Medical Examiner’s Certificate during a federally regulated roadside inspection to conceal the fact that he was not medically examined and certified as required by Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations.

The DOT-OIG is conducting the investigation with the SSA-OIG with assistance from the FMCSA.

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR