Pennsylvania trucker who collected over $80,000 in disability benefits pleads guilty to fraud

WASHINGTON — Peter Albanese on April 15 pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania to wire fraud, Social Security fraud and making false statements, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Office of Inspector General (DOT-OIG). Albanese was previously indicted Dec. 1, 2020.
The Dec. 1 indictment alleged that Albanese defrauded the Social Security Administration (SSA) by falsely claiming a disability. From 2017 through October 2020, Albanese collected more than $80,000 in Social Security disability benefits while concealing work and income as a commercial motor vehicle driver. The indictment further alleges that Albanese presented a fraudulent Medical Examiner’s Certificate during a federally regulated roadside inspection to conceal the fact that he was not medically examined and certified as required by Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations.
The DOT-OIG is conducting the investigation with the SSA-OIG with assistance from the FMCSA.