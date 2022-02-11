PETA to honor cows killed in big rig wreck

SAN ANTONIO — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) announced on Friday that they plan to honor the memory of the cows that were killed in an 18-wheeler accident on Feb. 7 in Texas.

“To memorialize the cows who were killed when a truck carrying 25 of these sentient beings overturned on Monday night at the I-37 and I-10 interchange in San Antonio, PETA plans to place a sky-high message near the crash site proclaiming, ‘See the Individual. Go Vegan.'” a PETA news release stated.

“Cows died in terror and agony as a result of this crash, while the survivors were likely rounded up and taken to be killed for their flesh,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said. “PETA’s memorial will encourage anyone disturbed by the thought of these brave animals suffering on the roadside or ending up under the slaughterhouse knife to go vegan.”

PETA noted that there were at least 76 crashes or fires involving trucks carrying animals used for food last year.

The truck driver told police that the truck shifted to the right side as he took an exit at the Interstate 37 and Interstate 10 interchange, causing him to lose control, according to KSAT.

Police said the truck, which was carrying 25 cows, saw its gears lock up, causing it to hit a guard rail and cross over the median before the truck rolled over on its side, according to KABB.

The driver is reported to have suffered a scratch on the forehead. There is still no report on how many cows were killed.

Another 18-wheeler later arrived to transfer the surviving cattle.