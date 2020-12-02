Pilot Flying J wishes truckers a happy ‘hauliday’ with daily giveaways through Dec. 12

Happy Hauliday
From Dec. 1-12, commercial drivers can enter to win daily prizes on the Pilot Flying J Facebook page.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — During Pilot Flying J’s annual Hauliday Giveaway, Dec. 1-12, professional drivers can win daily prizes, including inverters, radios, GPS units, gift cards and more.

Each day, from Dec. 1-12, Pilot Flying J will post a question on the company’s Facebook page. To enter, drivers simply answer the question in the comments section of the post within 24 hours for a chance to win the day’s prize.

Pilot Flying J operates more than 750 travel centers in 44 states and six Canadian provinces.

