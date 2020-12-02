CBP seizes more than $10 million in narcotics hidden in commercial trucks Thanksgiving week

LAREDO, Texas, and PROGRESO, Texas — In three separate enforcement actions, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents seized narcotics with a total value of $10,254,879 during Thanksgiving week.

The first incident took place Monday, Nov. 23, when CBP officers assigned to the cargo facility at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo encountered a stake bed truck manifesting evaporator machines from Mexico. The 2004 GMC/C4 stake bed truck and shipment were referred for a canine and nonintrusive imaging system inspection, resulting in the discovery of seven packages containing 226.19 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the shipment. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $4,523,839.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, CBP officers at the World Trade Bridge referred a 2003 International tractor hauling a flatbed trailer loaded with a shipment of marble for a secondary inspection. CBP officers checked the shipment using a canine and nonintrusive imaging system examination, resulting in the discovery of 119 packages containing 256.61 pounds of alleged cocaine concealed within the shipment. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $1,978,800.

“These interceptions aptly illustrate CBP’s ongoing commitment to keeping our borders safe and secure from illicit drug trafficking,” said Eugene E. Crawford, acting port director for the Laredo Port of Entry.

In both instances, CBP officers seized the narcotics; the cases were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, at the Progreso, Texas, Port of Entry, a CBP officer referred a tractor with an empty trailer for a secondary examination. Using a canine and nonintrusive imaging equipment as part of the secondary examination, officers discovered 16 packages of heroin weighing 36 pounds, along with 163 packages of cocaine weighing 381 pounds, concealed within the trailer. The narcotics are valued at $3,752,240.

“CBP continues to analyze smuggling methods and utilize intelligence, experience and technology to keep our border communities safe and secure.” said Walter Weaver, port director for the Port of Progreso. “This is a substantial amount of narcotics that will not make it into our communities.”

CBP officers seized the narcotics and tractor-trailer; the case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.