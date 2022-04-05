Police chase stolen ‘yard dog’ through 3 California cities

NORTH COUNTY, Calif. — A man suspected of stealing a tractor-trailer led police on a chase in that vehicle through three southern California cities before they arrested him in the early hours of April 2.

The chase began in Carlsbad, California, when a car’s license plate reported back as stolen to Carlsbad police, according to KSWB.

The stolen vehicle’s passing was reported about 11 p.m. on April 1 just south of a road that runs parallel to the east side of Interstate 5, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

KSWB reported that officers briefly caught up to that vehicle but called off the pursuit for safety reasons.

The stolen car was found abandoned, and witnesses told officers they saw a man get out of the car and run across Interstate 5 into a commercial area, where he entered a tractor-trailer and drove off.

The tractor-trailer was located at 11:15 p.m., and officers re-engaged the pursuit, which would take them through the cities of Carlsbad, Oceanside and Vista and involve multiple law enforcement agencies.

Carlsbad police Lt. Ryan Opeka told the Union-Tribune that the truck was not a typical semi tractor-trailer, but rather a “trailer jockey” — also known as a “yard dog” — designed to transport trailers short distances in shipping yards but not intended for travel on city streets.

The Union-Tribune reported that radio traffic indicated roadway spike strips were used to pop the vehicle’s tires.

The trailer detached from the tractor and left a large, wheeled container sitting in the street. The driver continued to flee police after that, with the truck finally coming to a stop in a residential area, according to KSWB.

Officers and sheriff’s deputies reportedly surrounded the vehicle and called for the man to surrender.

After that, the man gave himself up to authorities without incident.

As of the time of this post, investigators were still looking into how the man stole the vehicle in the first place.

No injuries were reported in the pursuits. The man’s name was not given by authorities.