Part of I-80 in Salt Lake City set to temporarily close

SALT LAKE CITY — As part of the Interstate 80 and 215 projects, a portion of Utah’s I-80 will be closed in both directions between 700 East and Foothill Drive in Salt Lake City while crews demolish the existing 1700 East bridge over I-80 and slide the new bridge into place, according to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT).

Depending on the weather, the closure is scheduled to occur from 9 p.m. Friday, April 8, through 1 p.m. Sunday, April 10.

While the full closure begins at 9 p.m., lane closures will begin at 7 p.m., a UDOT news release stated.

Drivers should use I-15 and I-215 as an alternate route.

UDOT warns that the closure will result in heavy travel delays.

Drivers should plan ahead and follow posted signage during the closure.

For more information, visit the I-80 & I-215 Renewed project website by clicking here.

