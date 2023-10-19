Police say road-raging trucker damaged pickup, van

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Nebraska big rig driver has been arrested after authorities say he caused a wreck while harassing others along an Indiana interstate on Monday, Oct. 16.

Police said that David Nabity, 38, was driving on Interstate 69 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, when he began throwing items at a pickup truck after tailgating it and flipping off the driver.

Court documents reported that Nabity also tried to run the pickup, which sustained damage from the items Nabity threw at it, off the road.

During this incident, police said the semi’s trailer crashed into a van that had been driving behind Nabity’s rig.

The impact caused the van’s passenger window to shatter, broke the passenger’s side mirror and caused dents and scrapes.

No one was seriously injured, police said.

Nabity fled the scene but was later found by authorities on Lima Road and arrested for criminal recklessness, a felony, criminal mischief and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.