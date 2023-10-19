Interstate Health opens Georgia clinic to serve truckers, transportation workers

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Interstate Health has opened a new clinic in Port Wentworth, Georgia, to provide urgent care, primary care and occupational health services to commercial drivers, community members and the many transport professionals who frequent the region.

According to a news release, company leaders gathered with city officials, the Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce and others recently for a special ribbon cutting celebration to commemorate the grand opening of the clinic.

“Port Wentworth is a vibrant community serving one of the largest and fastest-growing ports in the country,” said Jeff Seraphine, Interstate Health’s CEO. “As we continue to evaluate new locations where we can meaningfully bring our mission to life, the Port Fuel Center in Port Wentworth hits the mark. We are eager to serve the many drivers and other transport professionals who frequent the port, as well as the growing local community.”

Interstate Health Port Wentworth is a newly built, 2,100 square-foot clinic located on the Port Fuel Center property on the corner of Grange Road and Georgia Highway 21 near Interstate 95.

The total investment in the facility exceeds $1 million and is expected to generate approximately 20 jobs in the community as its services grow, the news release stated.

“When we opened Port Fuel Center, we had a vision to serve our community and those who travel through — especially truck drivers going to and from the port — by creating an accessible option for basic needs like fuel, restrooms and food. When we met the Interstate Health team and heard their mission, there was clear alignment,” said Yash Desai, partner at Port Fuel Center. “We are proud to partner with Interstate Health opening this clinic on the Port Fuel Center property and are eager to watch the impact it makes.”

Interstate Health launched in November 2022 and has since acquired Occupational Health Center in Cookeville, Tennessee, and opened a new clinic in Racine, Wisconsin.

The Port Wentworth clinic is the company’s first greenfield development and will serve as a model for future locations.

“Our city is growing, and further expanding the healthcare services available to all those in the area is necessary to sustain our growth,” said Port Wentworth Mayor Pro Tem Thomas Barbee. “On behalf of the City of Port Wentworth, we welcome Interstate Health to our community and congratulate them on the opening of this beautiful, state-of-the-art healthcare facility.”

Interstate Health Port Wentworth is now open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and offers primary care, urgent care and occupational health services.

This includes Department of Transportation and pre-employment physicals, preventative care and wellness visits, vaccines, medication management and more.

A complete list of services and contact information can be found on Interstate Health’s website by clicking here.