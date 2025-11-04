Possible ‘medical episode’ could be cause of semi crash

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A possible medical episode could be the cause of a semi truck crash in a residential neighborhood in Lakeland, Fla.
Acc0rding to a report from WFLA televison, the semi-truck crash has left some destruction in a Lakeland neighborhood, knocking out the power.
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the semi-truck possibly had a medical episode, which led to the crash.
The vehicle then took out a power pole and an above-ground pool before nearly hitting a house.
Combee Road was expected to be closed for hours while Lakeland Electric installed a new power pole and power lines.
