Driver cited in Texas train collision

SCHERTZ, Texas — There were no injuries in a collision in Texas involving a semi car hauler and a train.

According to a media released on its social media page, Schertz, Texas police stated that on Sunday at approximately 10:12 A.M., it was notified of a collision between a train and an 18-wheeler transporting cars at the intersection of Schertz Parkway and FM 78.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel discovered that the car hauler had been stopped on the south side of the tracks when it was struck by a westbound train. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the train did not derail.

Schertz police told a local television station that the driver of the rig was ticketed

“It is crucial to obey warning signs and signals at railroad crossings,” the release stated. “These signs are in place to protect drivers by providing essential warnings of approaching trains. Ignoring them can lead to serious, even fatal, consequences. Always remember to stop, look, and listen. Trains cannot stop quickly, but you can. If you find yourself stuck on the tracks, leave your vehicle immediately and call 911.”