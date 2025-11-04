Diesel prices keep climbing

Diesel prices have risen again.

After a nearly 10-cent increase in diesel prices last week, the average price for a gallon of diesel has increased again according to the weekly report from the US Energy Information Administration.

But this time it is only by three and a half cents.

Prices rose in every region but two contributing to the rise from $3.718 to $3.753.

The two that fell, only fell by a minute amount. The Rocky Mountain Region dropped by a penny from $3.686 to $3.676, and the California region dropped the smallest amount possible — minus 0.001.

As has been the case recently, the largest jumper was the Midwest Region. After rising by just over 15 cents per gallon last week, it climbed again by more than five cents per gallon from $3.715 to $3.773.