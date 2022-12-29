Pro-Russian hacker group Killnet targets FMCSA

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) computer systems have been targeted by pro-Russian hackers, though officials at the agency say no critical information has been breached.

The hacker group known as KillNet posted a message on Facebook recently that their operatives had broken into the FMCSA’s public portal with stolen usernames and passwords.

FMCSA is advising everyone who uses its portal to change their passwords immediately.

KillNet has also recently made claims that it has hacked the personal information of thousands of FBI agents.

FMCSA officials say their security team is closely monitoring the situation, reiterating that their internal systems had not been compromised.

The Department of Health and Human Services Cybersecurity Coordination Center recently put out an alert saying that so-called “hacktivist” groups such as KillNet have unconfirmed ties to official Russian government organizations like the Russian Federal Security Service or the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.

The group previously targeted primarily European countries perceived to be hostile to Russia. Since Russia attacked Ukraine, however, KillNet shifted those tactics to include NATO countries and the U.S.

“While KillNet’s … attacks usually do not cause major damage, they can cause service outages lasting several hours or even days,” according to the alert. “The group should be considered a threat to government and critical infrastructure organizations, including healthcare.”