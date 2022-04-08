Questions linger on how trucker’s death on I-590 could’ve been prevented

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Investigators are trying to find out what happened after finding a man dead inside his tractor-trailer along Interstate 590.

Jeffery Shorter, 37, of Irondequoit, New York, was found dead on April 1 after his cab had been on the side of the road for at least 24 hours, according to WROC. Susan Sackett, his mother, said police had stopped to check during that period.

“The window was rolled all the way down. Something was happening with Jeff because it was freezing cold that night,” Sackett told WROC.

She wants to know why police didn’t open the latch and look in the back of the truck. She said that the window to the truck was rolled down and that the family has a history of heart attacks.

The funeral for Jeffrey Shorter is scheduled for some time next week. A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family to help with expenses here.