Rally for trucker sentenced to century in prison draws just 8

DENVER — Only around eight people showed up for a march at the State Capitol in Denver on Monday to show support for former trucker Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, who has been sentenced to more than 100 years in prison for his role in a 2019 crash that killed four.
CBS4 in Denver said the march began at around 10 a.m. at 200 East Colfax Avenue.
Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of 27 counts, including vehicular homicide, and last week he was sentenced to 110 years in prison. Since then, more than 4.3 million people have signed an online petition asking Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to grant clemency, or commutation as time served.
Since the verdict was handed down last week, there have been many calls online for truckers to strike in solidarity with Aguilera-Mederos. So far, no such strikes have gained momentum.
