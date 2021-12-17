Record amount of meth seized from semi at border

TUCSON, Ariz.– A Mexican national was arrested on Dec. 15 in what U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are calling a record methamphetamine seizure.

According to a CBP news release, officers at the Mariposa Commercial Facility in Arizona seized 3,280 pounds of meth hidden inside a shipment of auto parts on a semi trailer

The 21-year-old Mexican male driver was attempting to enter the U.S. when his rig was flagged for additional inspection.

“A non-intrusive inspection of the contents resulted in a positive alert by a CBP narcotics detection canine to a scent it is trained to detect,” according to a news release. “A physical search of the shipment of commercial auto parts led to the discovery of more than 470 packages of methamphetamine hidden within the truck. The drugs were determined to weigh nearly 3,280 pounds.”

Guadalupe Ramirez, Director, Field Operations, commended the Port of Nogales for this record-breaking drug seizure.

“While CBP Officers facilitate legitimate trade and travel, they remain focused on our highest priorities which includes stopping the flow of hard narcotics such as methamphetamine and opioids from entering our country,” he said.

“Our officers prevented these dangerous drugs from causing devastation to families and ultimately saving many lives, not only in our community but throughout the United States.”